1/
Ray Richard Saunders II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ray Richard Sanders II, age 68, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Ray was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 16, 1952 to Ray R. and Martha Sanders. Ray graduated from Gallia Academy High School, attended The Ohio State University, and received his bachelor's degree from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. He retired from Napa as an Operations Manager after 40 years of service. Ray was an adventurous man. He had many hobbies and interest that included, crossword puzzles, reading, hockey, Cleveland Browns, NASCAR and traveling to OSU games (Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl). He enjoyed the tranquil times visiting lighthouses, watching the sunrise, theater, picnic with the pops and museums.

Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Sanders; father, Ray R. Sanders; siblings, Michael and Nancy Sanders. Survived by his wife of 14 years, Laura Sanders; mother, Martha Sanders; niece, Abbie (Steve) Zeppetella and their daughter, Gracie; and their blended family of beloved cats, Tara and Midnite.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with visitation to follow from 4-7 p.m. at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Graveside and interment will be held at noon Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Journey Church Columbus, PO Box 3412, Dublin, Ohio 43016 or Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hillard, Ohio 43026.

For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and asking everyone to wear a mask.

To watch the webcasting of the service to: https://www.heartandhope.com/obituaries/Ray-Sanders-2/#!/PhotosVideos



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved