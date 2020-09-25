Ray Richard Sanders II, age 68, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Ray was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 16, 1952 to Ray R. and Martha Sanders. Ray graduated from Gallia Academy High School, attended The Ohio State University, and received his bachelor's degree from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. He retired from Napa as an Operations Manager after 40 years of service. Ray was an adventurous man. He had many hobbies and interest that included, crossword puzzles, reading, hockey, Cleveland Browns, NASCAR and traveling to OSU games (Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl). He enjoyed the tranquil times visiting lighthouses, watching the sunrise, theater, picnic with the pops and museums.

Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Sanders; father, Ray R. Sanders; siblings, Michael and Nancy Sanders. Survived by his wife of 14 years, Laura Sanders; mother, Martha Sanders; niece, Abbie (Steve) Zeppetella and their daughter, Gracie; and their blended family of beloved cats, Tara and Midnite.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with visitation to follow from 4-7 p.m. at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Graveside and interment will be held at noon Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Providence Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Journey Church Columbus, PO Box 3412, Dublin, Ohio 43016 or Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hillard, Ohio 43026.

For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time in the room and asking everyone to wear a mask.

To watch the webcasting of the service to: https://www.heartandhope.com/obituaries/Ray-Sanders-2/#!/PhotosVideos