COOLVILLE — Retha Marie Day, 95, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Overbrook Nursing Center in Middleport, Ohio.

She was born Aug. 8, 1925, in Reedsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Winn and Lavina Buchanan Bailey. Retha was a member of the Pomeroy Church of Christ and retired from Ohio University where she was a cook.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey and Melanie Day and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Day; three daughters, Clarice Hoffman and twins, Linda and Brenda Day; and a grandson, William Bobo.

A private graveside service was held at the Cherry Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

