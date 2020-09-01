Richard Danner

GALLIPOLIS — Richard Ward Danner, 84 of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born July 19, 1936 in Gallia County. He was the son of the late Frank A. Danner and Charlotte Ward Danner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Thelma J. Danner, his brother James (Jim) Danner of Bonita, California, two stepsons, Randy Lee of Galena, and Kelvin Lee of Columbus.

Richard was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and Ohio University. He was a United States Marine Veteran. He retired from Buckeye Rural Electric Co., Gallipolis. He was an avid sports fan. He loved NASCAR racing and was a devoted fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved traveling and playing Bingo with his wife (Jean) and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Amy) Danner of Gallipolis; daughter, Teresa Kander of Fairborn; step daughters, Vicky (Chris) Burris of Bidwell, and Shelia (Dave) Grant of Rutland; daughter-in-law, Deatra "Dee" Lee of Galena; sister-in-law, Elsie Danner of Bonita; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Military funeral honors will be presented at the cemetery by the VFW #4464 Honor Guard.

All those attending are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

