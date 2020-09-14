Richard Fitch

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Richard Michael Fitch, 66, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away, at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Wexner Medical Center at the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

Born November 15, 1953 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Richard "Red" and Patsy A Rose Fitch. He was a 1972 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. He was a retired Union Carpenter with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local #650 in Pomeroy, Ohio. He was a member of the Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107, a founding member of Gallia County Harley Davison Owners Club, and a lifetime member of the National Harley Davison Owners Association.

He is survived by his sister, Sandy L. (Tony) Thompson, of Gallipolis, and brother, Allen (Del) Fitch, of Hampton, Virginia. A niece, Kassie (Josh) Wellington, of Gallipolis, nephews, Anthon Thompson, of Columbus, and Shawn (Natalie) Thompson, of Granville, Ohio. A great-niece, Maddie "the boss" Lucas, and great-nephew, Liam Thompson, and several cousins also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in the Rio Ridge Venue, 63 Indian Creek Rd. Rio Grande Ohio, 45674. Pastor Ann Moody will officiate and interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Anthony Thompson, Shawn Thompson, Josh Wellington, Steve Rose, Mike Denney, and Greg George will serve as casketbearers. Tony Thompson, Allen Fitch, Russell Ferguson, Chuck Walters, Gary Tabor, Dave Nolan, Ed Eurell, Paul Swain, Mike Fetty and Jeff Johnson will serve as honorary casketbeareres. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the Rio Ridge Venue.

Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines of and the Ohio Mandate of wearing of facial coverings. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, family owned and located at 75 Grape St. Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.