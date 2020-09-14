Richard Green

BIDWELL — Richard Dean Green, 75, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Richard was born July 29, 1945, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Virgil and Mildred Saunders Green. He was retired from Ashland Oil. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Adam Green; one brother, Raymond Green; and a nephew, Daniel Green.

Survivors include his wife Brittina Napier Green; one daughter, Amy Plymale; and one son, Richard Allen Green all of Bidwell; one sister, Ruth Ann Curfman of Cheshire, Ohio; and one nephew, Sherman Stanley Green of Rio Grande, Ohio.

Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.