Richard Green
BIDWELL — Richard Dean Green, 75, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Richard was born July 29, 1945, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Virgil and Mildred Saunders Green. He was retired from Ashland Oil. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Adam Green; one brother, Raymond Green; and a nephew, Daniel Green.

Survivors include his wife Brittina Napier Green; one daughter, Amy Plymale; and one son, Richard Allen Green all of Bidwell; one sister, Ruth Ann Curfman of Cheshire, Ohio; and one nephew, Sherman Stanley Green of Rio Grande, Ohio.

Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
