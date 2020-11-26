1/
Robert Eason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Riggs Eason, age 64, passed with his loving family around him on Nov. 24, 2020 following an extended illness of COPD. Robbie was born July 9, 1956, and was the second child of the late Robert Hayes and Nora Riggs Eason. Besides his parents, Robbie was also predeceased by his very special and very loved sister, Angela Lee Eason; maternal grandparents, Perry A. Riggs and Gladys Morgan Riggs; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Lucille Blanchard Eason; and father-in-law, Ronald Oman.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Beverly Oman Eason; his devoted daughter, Amanda Mae (Josh) Sargent; sister, Linda Ray (Jeff) Warner, brother, Huey A. (Susan) Eason; nephews, Robert Jay (Jessica) Warner, David Ray Warner, and Bostic Hayes Eason; his former wife, Krista Alexander; mother-in-law, Barbara Oman; grandchildren, Tyler Sargent, Justice Drain, Jaylynn Drain, Eliza Drain, Hunter Drain and Kaylee Drain; and many special life-long friends.

Robbie was an avid fan of the local high school sports programs, enjoyed fishing, camping and attending auctions and collecting treasures. He worked as a real estate surveyor first with his father, later with his brother, and with the State of Ohio Department of Transportation where he made many lifelong friendships. Robbie was a member of the Chester-Shade Masonic Lodge 453Jc.

The family wishes to thank the O'Bleness Ohio Health Hospice team for their gentle assistance through these last weeks.

Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home of Pomeroy, Ohio.

Gifts can be made in his memory to the Angela Eason Memory Park, c/o Marty Cline at 36299 Flatwoods Rd., Pomeroy, OH 45769.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved