Robert Riggs Eason, age 64, passed with his loving family around him on Nov. 24, 2020 following an extended illness of COPD. Robbie was born July 9, 1956, and was the second child of the late Robert Hayes and Nora Riggs Eason. Besides his parents, Robbie was also predeceased by his very special and very loved sister, Angela Lee Eason; maternal grandparents, Perry A. Riggs and Gladys Morgan Riggs; paternal grandparents, Hubert and Lucille Blanchard Eason; and father-in-law, Ronald Oman.

Robbie is survived by his wife, Beverly Oman Eason; his devoted daughter, Amanda Mae (Josh) Sargent; sister, Linda Ray (Jeff) Warner, brother, Huey A. (Susan) Eason; nephews, Robert Jay (Jessica) Warner, David Ray Warner, and Bostic Hayes Eason; his former wife, Krista Alexander; mother-in-law, Barbara Oman; grandchildren, Tyler Sargent, Justice Drain, Jaylynn Drain, Eliza Drain, Hunter Drain and Kaylee Drain; and many special life-long friends.

Robbie was an avid fan of the local high school sports programs, enjoyed fishing, camping and attending auctions and collecting treasures. He worked as a real estate surveyor first with his father, later with his brother, and with the State of Ohio Department of Transportation where he made many lifelong friendships. Robbie was a member of the Chester-Shade Masonic Lodge 453Jc.

The family wishes to thank the O'Bleness Ohio Health Hospice team for their gentle assistance through these last weeks.

Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home of Pomeroy, Ohio.

Gifts can be made in his memory to the Angela Eason Memory Park, c/o Marty Cline at 36299 Flatwoods Rd., Pomeroy, OH 45769.