REEDSVILLE — Robert Gordon Edwards Sr., 85, of Reedsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Arbors of Marietta.

Born Aug. 14, 1935, in Nitro, W.Va., he was the son of the late Robert Roscoe and Lena Marie Janey Edwards. Robert worked construction for 38 years as a union plumber/pipe fitter in many different states. He loved camping, fishing, traveling and growing beautiful roses.

Robert is survived by his former wife, Shirley Edwards; his children, Robert Edwards Jr., Elizabeth (Tim) Knobloch, Teresa Evans, and Patricia Letson (Frank Montgomery); eight grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Rebecca, Stephanie, Julie, Jennifer, Katie, and Michael; twelve and a half great grandchildren; one brother, Bill Edwards; three sisters, Pauline Lambert, Carolyn Milcoff and Karen Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelva Jean Kennedy; half-brothers, Chester Edwards and James Edwards; and a half-sister Alberta Parker.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, at Salem Cemetery in Langsville, Ohio, located in Meigs County.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com.