1/
Robert Goodall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDDLEPORT — Robert Levi Goodall, 98, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1922, in Putnam County, West Virginia,son of the late William Levi Goodall and Emma Mae Logan Goodall. He was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughters, Janice Neutzling and Rebecca (Jerry) Matthews; grandchildren, Patty (Rob) Jacks, Jay (Teresa Whittington) Matthews and Shawn Matthews; great grandchildren, Sara (Austin) Brooks, Ryan Koch and Joshua Matthews; great great grandchildren, Ryleigh Koch and Madeline Brooks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mulford Goodall; son, John Robert Goodall; siblings, Leslie Goodall, Rosemae Elder and Evelyn Schleich.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Eugene Anspaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Middleport American Legion.

Visiting hours will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved