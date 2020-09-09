MIDDLEPORT — Robert Levi Goodall, 98, of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1922, in Putnam County, West Virginia,son of the late William Levi Goodall and Emma Mae Logan Goodall. He was a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his daughters, Janice Neutzling and Rebecca (Jerry) Matthews; grandchildren, Patty (Rob) Jacks, Jay (Teresa Whittington) Matthews and Shawn Matthews; great grandchildren, Sara (Austin) Brooks, Ryan Koch and Joshua Matthews; great great grandchildren, Ryleigh Koch and Madeline Brooks; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mulford Goodall; son, John Robert Goodall; siblings, Leslie Goodall, Rosemae Elder and Evelyn Schleich.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Eugene Anspaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Middleport American Legion.

Visiting hours will be on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.