Robert Holliday
RACINE — Robert D. Holliday, 81, of Racine, passed away, at 5:42 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Selby General Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

Born June 15, 1939 in Dexter, Ohio he was the son of the late John T. and Pauline Holliday. He retired as the currier "Pony Express" for American Electric Power after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Maxine Wolfe Holliday, whom he married on February 16, 2001 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, a step-son, Thomas Oldaker, of Middleport, a daughter, Judy (Joe) Nelson, of Dexter, two sons, Gary (Renee) Holliday, of Bidwell, and Floyd (Connie) Holliday, of Dexter, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A sister, Norma Gail (Kenneth) Wilcox, sisters-in-law, Florence Bumgarner, Mary (Robert) Edwards, Allah (Doug Hensley) Lambert, Carol Smith, Barbara Reinhart, and Lois Wolfe, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Holliday, and a brother, Raymond (Marilyn) Holliday.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Letart Falls Cemetery. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine, is honored to serve the family.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
