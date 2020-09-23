GALLIPOLIS — Robert "Bob" Silas Jones, 63, Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away following a lengthy illness at his home Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Born October 17, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Robert H. and Edith (McWilliams) Jones, of Florida. Bob was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Logan Elm F&AM Lodge #624, Kingston, Ohio, Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite and Aladdin Shrine, Columbus, Ohio.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Suzanne Martin Jones, Gallipolis; children, Christopher Jones and Bethany Greenhill; several grandchildren; sisters, Kimberly Kroll of Dayton, Ohio, Tracy (Karl) Foster of Texas, K.C. (Doug) Schaefer of Georgia and brothers, Gregg (Jeannie) Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sean (Kristy) Jones of New Jersey.

Funeral services are to be conducted 1 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, with Rev. Ray Kane officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., at which time a Masonic Service will be held. Cremation services will be conducted following the services. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and CDC Guidelines, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

