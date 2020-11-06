1/
Robert O'Dell
GALLIPOLIS — Robert E. O'Dell, 90, of Gallipolis, passed away, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Holzer Senior Care, Bidwell. Born January 25, 1930 in Gallipolis he was the son of the late Omar A. and Elma A. Tickham O'Dell. He served his country in the Navy and he was a lifelong member of the Grace United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Robert Joe (Linda) O'Dell, of Gallipolis, grandsons, Joey and Josh O'Dell. Nieces and nephews, Donna (Roger) Neal, Jim (Pat) O'Dell, Beth (Jeff) Fisher, and Holly Stutler, and a sister-in-law, Mary Sutler, also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Verdon Helen O'Dell, on September 14, 2017, sisters, Eva O. Carruthers, Tennise Rickman, Hazel Simpson, Christina DeLong, Margaret Wilson, and June O'Dell, brothers, Kerns, John, Merrill, Wayne, Donald, William, and Loren O'Dell, a niece, Carolyn Fisher, and brother-in-law, Herman Stutler.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Mound Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Powell officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, locally owned and operated at 75 Grape St. Gallipolis, Ohio.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
