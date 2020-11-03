CHESTER — Robert P. Wood, 92, of Chester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at The Arbors, Pomeroy, Ohio. Robert was born Dec. 20, 1927, son of the late Marion and Letha (Betzing) Wood. He was a graduate of Chester High School class of 1947. He was an outstanding basketball player for Chester High School setting many school records and was known for his record setting left hook shot. He spent 32 years in the bread delivery business and retired from Betsy Ross Bakery in 1982. He then worked for the State of Ohio at the Meigs County Highway Garage from 1982 to 1992.

He was a Meigs County Republican Central Committeeman for many years. He was an active member of the Chester Volunteer Fire Department serving in all areas for over 60 years. He was a faithful member of the Galipolis Eks Lodge for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Robert is survived by his wife, Edna (Cox) Wood. They were married in March 1950 and celebrated their 70th anniversary this past March. He is survived by son, Robert L. Wood, Racine, Ohio; daughters, Debora (William) Beegle, Cincinnati, Ohio and Sandra (Lance) Estes, Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Charlie Wood, Amy (Timothy) Hayes, Bruce Beegle, Brent (Sarah) Beegle, Rebecca (David) Luckhardt; great grandchildren, Brody Wood, Annie and Emily Hayes, Marshall Beegle, Meredith, Carleigh and Anderson Beegle, Natalie and Cody Luckhardt, Jacob Estes; and sister-in-law, Roberta Wood; special family friends, Lee, Tina, and Alyssa Richards and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Wood; sisters, Margaret Emma (Roy) Christy and Geraldine (Harold) Hawk; and grandson, Nathan Estes.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Walt Goble officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Chester Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home with an Elks service at 7:30pm and the fire department service at 7:45 p.m.