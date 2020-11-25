GALLIPOLIS — Roberta Jean Duncan, 56, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at NIH in Bethesda, Maryland. Roberta was born on February 14, 1964 in Gallipolis, daughter of Robert and Bonnia Jean Pendleton Hamilton.

Roberta was a supervisor for Buckeye Hills Career Center, a member of Salem Baptist Church, a board member of Buckeye Rural Electric, and a former ESC board member. Roberta was a graduate of Rio Grande College, and she earned her Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Roberta married Paul Duncan on July 12, 1986; and he survives her along with their children, Tyler (Tiffany) Duncan of Bidwell, Tayler (Evan) Wood of Patriot, and Tori Jo Duncan of Gallipolis; three grandchildren, Hanley Wood and Jackson and Lincoln Duncan; her father, Robert Hamilton of Vinton; siblings, Gwendolyn (Arthur) Daniels of Bidwell, Lewis "Randy" (Diane) Hamilton and Bryan (Cindy) Hamilton both of Vinton, and Jessica (Nick) Stanley of Patriot; and several nieces and nephews. Roberta was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnia Jean Hamilton, in 2017.

A private family funeral service for Roberta will be on Saturday at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Taylor officiating. Her burial will follow in the Hamilton Family Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks.

