Robin Renee Dorst, age 55, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2020.

She was born Nov. 9, 1965, in Pomeroy, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Mildred McDaniel.

Robin is survived by her loving family, two children, Robert (Tiamo "T") Dorst and Tomia (Mia) Dorst both of Middleport, Ohio; several siblings; special nieces, Jessica Kellison of Columbus, Ohio, Tara Hupp of Syracuse, Ohio; cousin, Kathy Williamson of Rutland, Ohio; several great nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Melissa and Bryan Dailey, Mae Dailey as well as many other friends.

Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dorst; her parents, Robert and Mildred McDaniel; brother, Theodore Fisher; and nephew, Richard Fisher.

Robin was a member of Rejoicing Life Church in Middleport, Ohio, with Pastor Mike (Karen) Foreman. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Robin will be laid to rest in the Middleport Cemetery.

Cards or donations can be sent to the Dorst Family c/o Melissa Dailey, 55011 Hudson Road, Reedsville, OH 45772.

Condolences can be forwarded to the family by visiting our website at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
