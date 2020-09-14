Roger Shiflet

CIRCLEVILLE — Roger Dale Shiflet passed away in peace Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 11:01 a.m. in Guyton, Ga., at his side, daughters, Melissa (Shiflet) Creech and Jeanette (Shiflet) Cockerham.

Roger Dale Shiflet was born to Mary Katherine (Young) Shiflet and Huge Barbee Shiflet in Point Pleasant, W.Va. on Feb. 24, 1947. Roger had five siblings, brothers, David Shiflet, Robert R. Shiflet, Nathaniel Shiflet and sisters, Nancy (Shiflet) Malone, Joyce (Shiflet) Brown.

Roger was survived by his daughter, Melissa Marie (Shiflet) Creech, son-in-law, Joseph M. Creech, grandchildren, Jamie W. Howell, fiance, Emily Fields, Chase W. Howell wife, Liz (Brady) Howell, Catelyn M Creech and Clayton M Creech; greatgrandchild, Landon W. Howell; Daughter, Jeanette Rene (Shiflet) Cockerham, son-in-law, Kyle R. Cockerham grandchildren, Anton M. Blanchard and Keeland J. Blanchard; also surviving many nieces and nephews.

Roger was born in Point Pleasant, W.Va. he was raised between the West Virginia and Pomeroy, Ohio border. His last 20 plus years he was a resident of Circleville, Ohio, and recently moved to Louisville, Ga. to be near his daughters. In Roger's early years he graduated from Middleport High School in Middleport, Ohio, class of 1965. After graduation Roger enlisted into the U.S. Army and was drafted to Vietnam on July 3, 1970; serving two tours a total of 18 months and 28 days.

During this time he met his late wife Mary Catherine (Bottorff) Shiflet and they were wed on Dec. 26, 1971. A few years after Roger and Mary had their first daughter, Melissa Marie (Shiflet) Creech, March 22, 1975. Roger's military career lasted through Sept. 05, 1975, in which he was honorably discharged from his last duty at the USS Albany in Norfolk, Va. Upon discharge he received the following medals, badges commendations and campaign ribbons: Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Device 60, Army Commendation Medal with 2D Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert M-16. After being discharged from the service Roger and his family returned to Ohio where he started a career in welding and sheet medaling soon growing into a master welder. During this time Roger continued his growth in his career and family having another daughter, Jeanette Rene (Shiflet) Cockerham, April 21, 1983, in Circleville, Ohio. Shortly after the birth of his second daughter Roger and his family moved to Arlington, Tx., over the next eight years his career continued to grow in the south helping build local Wal-Marts and several retail chains.

Roger decided to move back to his home state in 1991; he then became an avid member of Alcoholics Anonymous through central and southern Ohio. In these years Roger helped chair and continue growth in this organization. Roger also had a love for Christ and he always remained strong in faith knowing we all had a place all you needed to do was stay in scripture "the word" and pray everyday. Roger was a social butterfly and had many friends stretching between central and southern Ohio even moving south into Texas. The warm weather is always where he wanted to be and he said this often. He was an avid sports fan supporting his favorite football team of all time the Houston Oilers clear through their change of hands taking on the new state and name of the Tennessee Titans. He loved music and dancing; many Saturdays were times Roger and Mary would get with local friends and have house karaoke parties.

As deeply as Roger will be missed we have comfort in knowing he is in a better place with no suffering alongside his late wife Mary. Roger would have wanted us all to keep on living in this time with strong values set by the bible, and remember to always help one another. As it is stated in Psalms 9:10-11 "Everyone who knows you, Lord, trusts in you. You will never turn away from anyone who comes to you for help. Give a song to the Lord to praise him!"

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the funeral service.

