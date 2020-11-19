GALLIPOLIS — Ronnie Dale Webb, 65, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born October 15, 1955 in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest and Mable Webb. His beloved brother Ballard Webb also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Webb; six children, Ronnie (Rosie) Webb, Barbie Webb, Elizabeth Johnson (Terry), Joseph (Nichole) Webb, Anna Webb, all of Gallipolis, and Dr. Timothy (Kendra) Webb of Dayton, Ohio; six grandchildren, Charlie, Ariel, Mariah, Tristan, Alison, and David (Felicia); and one great grandchild, Hayzlee.

Ronnie was always laughing and telling jokes and stories. He never knew a stranger and always treated everyone like family. He faced the trials he endured with optimism, faith, and laughter, even when he was tired. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother David Grisby officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery with Ronnie, Timothy, Joseph, Kenny, David, and Charlie serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.