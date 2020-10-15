1/1
Roy Saunders
CENTENARY, Ohio — Roy T. Saunders, 92, of Centenary, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from complications with cancer.

Roy was born on February 5, 1928 at Lecta, Ohio, in Gallia County to the late Henry A. and Nancy J. Saunders. He was a 1947 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. Roy owned and operated Saunders Radio and TV Repair Shop for many years. He was an instrument technician in the Results Department at Kyger Creek Power Plant, working there from 1955-1992. Roy also enjoyed hunting and farming. He was a member of Centenary Methodist Church and the Utility Workers Union Local 430.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Wilcoxon Saunders, whom he married on September 15, 1951. He is survived by his children, Thomas A. Saunders, Larry D. Saunders, Keith (Brenda) Saunders, Sheri (Larry) Sayre, and Karen (Sam) Saunders Rudolf and grandsons, Tyler Sayre and Alex Rudolf. Roy is also survived by sisters and brothers-in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Roy was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley, Alfred, Hollis, Saul, and Vance and sisters, Nellie Dennison, Ina Wickline, Hazel Tagg, and Clara Payne.

The funeral service for Roy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Harold Benson officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
