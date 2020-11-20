GALLIPOLIS — Russell Henry Bowcott, 74, Gallipolis, Ohio went home to be with the Lord November 19, 2020 at his residence following a long illness. Born June 17, 1946 in Pliny, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Henry and Bonnie Bowcott. A 1964 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, he was an avid farmer employed by Triple E Farm, Rodney Supply and Redman Lime Trucking Service.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Linda Snodgrass Bowcott; one stepson, Chad Burke, Gallipolis, and grandchildren: Kylee (Heath) Lucas, Alexis Burke and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters: Mary (Delbert) Legue, North Ridgeville, Ohio; Wanda Kay, Southside, West Virginia and Lorraine (Roy) Sprague, Gallipolis; brother, Larry Bowcott, Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Patricia (Gary) Bost, Bastrop, Texas; brother-in-law, Tom Snodgrass, Gallipolis, and nieces and nephews: Debbie Brown, Lisa Bechtle, Amy Sprague, Jamie Smith, Danny Legue, Eric Bowcott, Marisa Sanders, T.J. Snodgrass, Chris Smith, Brian Smith and Tricia Poncho. Russell leaves behind his special family friends Polly Bryant, Rob Massie and Family and Rob Young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Henry Kay; sister-in-law, Karen Bowcott; nephew, John Kay and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James V. and Esta Snodgrass.

Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Centenary Cemetery, Gallipolis. Friends may visit with the family Monday 12:30 p.m., to the service time. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, is honored to serve the Bowcott Family.

PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with CDC Guidelines, the COVID-19 Pandemic Recommendations and to respect the safety of the family, social distancing is requested, and face coverings are required.

