POMEROY — Ruth Ann Ebersbach of Pomeroy, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 24, 1957 to the late William and Lois (Pullins) Musser.

She is survived by her children, Wendi (Harry) Krautter, Michael (Carolyn) Krautter, Ryan (Courtney) Krautter; grandchildren, Brittany and Tianna Krautter, Brandon and Megan Young, Haylie Brewer, Courtlynn and Frankie Krautter, Harley, Jonathan, Zach, and James Young; brothers and sisters, Tom Musser, John Musser, Todd (Deb) Musser, Dorothy (Randy) Hipp, Rudy Musser, Mendi (Rusty) Haning; Ex-Husband, Randy Ebersbach several nieces and nephews. She loved her family and enjoyed watching them play sports.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Dennis Musser, nephew Christopher Musser.

A visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.