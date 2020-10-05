GROVE CITY, Ohio — Ruth Ann Fellure, 78, Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital.

Ruth Ann was born on September 30, 1941 in Gallipolis, the daughter of the late Marshall H. and Alma A. Stewart Fowler. Ruth Ann retired from the City of Gallipolis Water Department and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. While living in Gallipolis, Ruth Ann was involved in the First Church of the Nazarene Gallipolis children's ministry; and she was also active in children's ministry at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene. Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling, crocheting, being with her family, and giving piano lesson to countless students. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Ruth Ann was married to William "Bill" Fellure, and he preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by her children, Charles David (Cindy) Corbin of Wadsworth, Ohio, Sally Ann (Chip) Brown of Grove City, and Stewart Marshall (Paul) Burrier-Corbin of Grove City; grandchildren, Tony Corbin of Columbus, Ohio, Bryan (Johanna) Corbin of Wadsworth, and Holly Williams of Galloway, Ohio; great grandchildren, Graham Corbin, Parker Williams, and Eleanor Williams; and a great grandson expected to arrive around Christmas. Ruth Ann is also survived by a brother-in-law, Roger Hood of Gallipolis; nephews, Bob (Kem) Hood and Brad (Cindy) Hood; nieces, Barbara (Patrick) O'Donnell and Brenda (Rick) McDaniel; great nephew, Marshall Hood; and great niece, Anna Hood. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jean Hood.

A private graveside service will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Ruth Ann's burial will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with her nephew Bob Hood officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made by check to the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123 in memory of Ruth Ann Fellure- Children's Ministries. Willis Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.

