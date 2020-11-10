BIDWELL — Ruth Chambers, 80, of Bidwell, Ohio passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Ruth was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in Greene County, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late James and Sarah Daines Hull. Ruth was an LPN, retiring from Arbors of Gallipolis Nursing Home. She was attending the Rodney Church of Light.

Ruth was married to Floyd Chambers; and he preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2002. She is survived by two sons, Keith Chambers of Greenville, Kentucky and Kevin (Penny) Chambers of Gallipolis; a daughter, Teresa (Chris) Elliott of Gallipolis; six grandchildren, Nichole (Dennis Jr.) Dodrill, Jonathon (Megan) Elliott, Christian (Kayla) Chambers, Nathaniel (Taylor) Waugh, Olivia Waugh, and Mollie Waugh; six great grandchildren; and three sisters, Elsie (Ernie) Lyle, Vivian Blair, and Ellen Daugherty.

The funeral service for Ruth will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Hines officiating; her burial will follow in Addison-Reynolds Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Ruth's name to Rodney Church of Light and/or Jenkins Care Community (142 Jenkins Memorial Road, Wellston, Ohio 45692) where Ruth resided for the last two years.

