Samuel Dean Smith
GALLIPOLIS — Samuel Dean Smith, Jr., 61, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away at his residence on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a short illness. Sam was born on December 2, 1958 in Gallipolis, the son of the late Samuel Dean Smith, Sr. and Betty Lou Cox Bufkin.

Sam was a Native American Cherokee Indian and worked with Mount's Tree Service. Sam is survived by his children, Jayme Smith of South Chesterfield, Virginia, Emily Smith of Gallipolis, and Chace J. Smith of Gallipolis; eight grandchildren; siblings, Helen (Jim Raye) Ezerneck of Shreveport, Louisiana, Flo (Rick) Higginbotham, Debbie (Roger) Gilbert, Bonnie Keefer, Jason (Amber) Smith, Eddie (Jen) Rowley, and Sherry Brown all of Gallipolis; and the mothers of his children, Rhonda Smith and Mindell Smith both of Gallipolis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Smith-Hayes and a brother, Dean Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Patterson officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
