GALLIPOLIS — Scott Allison, 54, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Scott was born on June 30, 1966 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Ron and the late Ruth (Barr) Allison. He was employed by the City of Gallipolis and faithfully served in that capacity for the last 18 years. Prior to this, he was the manager of West Virginia Electric in Gallipolis for many years. Scott was a 1985 graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Scott is survived by one daughter, Hannah Allison of Vinton, who was the joy of his life; his father, Ron Allison of Bidwell; and siblings, Mark (Amy) Allison and Jill (Doug) Cox both of Gallipolis. Scott was a loving and thoughtful dad, son, and brother.

Scott is also survived by nephews, Nate (Michaelyn) Allison of Columbus, Logan Allison, Josiah Cox, and Ben Cox of Gallipolis; one niece, Abbey Cox of Gallipolis; and one great nephew, Gavin Allison of Columbus. He is also survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will greatly miss him.

Scott was preceded in death and met in Heaven by his mother, Ruth Allison, a very influential part of his life; his maternal grandparents, Coy and Maggie Barr; and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Miriam Allison, as well as other special extended family members.

Scott was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and often spoke of many fond memories from his time in the teen group. He reminisced often on the youth choir and ministry tours taken to different states and of the many wonderful friendships that were established during those years.

Scott was a member of the Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107, having served as both Tiler and Inner Guard. For many years, he was a member of the Gallipolis Jaycees which was very instrumental in the annual Fourth of July parades and the 1990 Bicentennial parade. The Jaycees also sponsored scholarships to local high school graduates, provided Christmas gifts to the children's home, and gave annual donations to the EMS.

Scott loved people and was loved by all who knew him. He would do anything for anyone he met. One of his favorite hobbies was baking and trying out new recipes. His co-workers and friends were often the beneficiaries of his delicious cakes and cookies.

Scott will be especially remembered for his thoughtfulness, his generous heart, and his kind spirit. Although quiet and mostly behind the scenes, Scott positively impacted so many. May we all strive to live in a like manner so as to remember and honor his life.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Family Life Center First Church of the Nazarene in Gallipolis. There will be a Gallipolis Elks Lodge #107 Service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday with the funeral service immediately following with Pastor Gene Harmon officiating. A Graveside Service for Scott will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mound Hill Cemetery.

