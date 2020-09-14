1/1
Seldon Baker Jr.
POMEROY — Seldon Elsworth Baker Jr. (Red) 92 of Pomeroy, Ohio, went to be with his Lord Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Marion on May 12, 1928; Married Nov. 20, 1952, to his late wife Aladine Jean Baker for almost 54 yrs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Seldon E. and Nora I. Baker; brother, Walter wife Dorothy Baker; brother, Larry wife Norma Baker; granddaughter, Christina Lynn Armstrong

He is survived by his three daughters ,Martha (Joseph) Stinnett of Tenn., Linda (Perry) Duncan of North Carolina, Joyce (Steve) Hysell of Pomeroy Ohio; sister, Carol (Jennings) Jet Minersville, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Patty Litsa, Jennifer, Ronnie Jr., Steve Jr. Daniel and Stacy; 39 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren.

Red was a member of The Laurel Cliff Free Methodist Church for over 60 years; worked at the Excelsor Salt Works in Pomeroy, Ohio, for around 30 yrs; then started in 1974 at the Sporn plant in New Haven W.Va., until he retired.

Red was a Korean War Veterans and served as a tout Sergeant. He worked hard all his life providing for the care of his family and was a loving husband and father to his three girls. He will be sadly missed by all but in our hearts forever.

Services will be at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. with Rev Ed Barney officiating. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
