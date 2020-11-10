1/1
Sharon Ball
SYRACUSE — Sharon L. Haines Ball, 67, of Syracuse, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio, daughter of William Lee "Bill" Francis of Beverly, Ohio, and the late Emily Way Francis.

She was a member of the Forest Run United Methodist Church.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Tom Ball of Syracuse; her father, William "Bill" Francis of Beverly; children, Thad (Sarah) Haines of Waterford, Ohio, Seth (Mallory) Haines of North Pole, Alaska, Stefan (Tiffany) Haines of Beverly, Ohio, Christopher (Heather) Ball of Beckley, West Virginia and Sarah (Joe) Cornelius of Bidwell, Ohio; grandchildren, Clayton, Katelyn, Wyatt, Olivia, Oliver, Henley, Emery, Benjamin, Nicholas and one more on the way; sister, Gwen Kelby; sister-in-law, Cynni Francis; many special neighbors; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Emily Francis, Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Haines; her brother, Marty Francis; and a nephew, Andy Kelby.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Kellie Rath and her staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital and the Bing Center for their loving care and support over the last 5 1/2 years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wesley Thoene and Rev. Rick Borne officiating at the McCurdy Funeral Home in Beverly, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy and on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Sharon Ball the the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
