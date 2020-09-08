1/1
Sharon J. Vannoy
LONG BOTTOM — Sharon Jean Vannoy, 67, of Long Bottom, Ohio passed away September 6, 2020 at her home. She was born July 14, 1953 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hunter and Dorothy Robinson Vannoy.

Sharon was a 1971 Belpre High School graduate, received her Bachelor's Degree in Education at Rio Grande College in 1975 and her Master's Degree in Education at Ohio University in 1985. She retired after 35 years of teaching, coaching and was athletic director at River Valley High School. She enjoyed traveling, sports, church, coaching and volunteering. She loved life and most of all, she loved her family and friends.

She is survived by her spouse of 32 years, Amy VanBuskirk; her siblings, Jim Vannoy, Edie (Tom) Blake and Kendal (Donna) Vannoy and several nieces and nephews.

Because of the pandemic, a private memorial service with Pastor Ann Moody officiating, will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 165 N. Fourth Ave., Middleport, Ohio. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at StJude.org. To share a special memory or condolence visit vaughanfh.com. The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg is honored to assist the family of Sharon Vannoy.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan Funeral Home
1010 Murdoch Ave
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 485-5471
