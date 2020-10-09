GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Sherry Lee Gilbert Thomas, 58, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, peacefully went home to be with the Lord and Savior at 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

Born February 24, 1962 in Gallipolis, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gleason and Helen Darst Gilbert. For many years she was an STNA and a housekeeper at the Abbyshire Place. She attended Church in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. You could always find her spending time with her friends, family, taking care of her flowers, reading various kinds of books, spending time reading her Bible, and learning about the Lord.

She was married David Thomas on October 5, 2011 and survives in Gallipolis Ferry.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Jared (Theresa) Smith, of Gallipolis, her daughter, Hayley Clonch, of Patriot, Ohio, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Smith, step-daughters, Teresa (Chris) Walker, of Gallipolis, Elizabeth (Martin) Chandler, of Gallipolis Ferry, and many step-grandchildren. Her sisters, Becky Caldwell, of Gallipolis, and Mary (David) Hughes, of New London, Connecticut, a brother, Douglas (Michelle) Gilbert, of Gallipolis, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, with Pastor Truman Johnson officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.