Shirley Jeffers
1941 - 2020
POMEROY — Shirley Ann Jeffers of Pomeroy, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Overbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middleport. She was born in Pomeroy on July 5, 1941 to the late Henry and Florence Eblin Sr. She was a homemaker and an avid church goer.

She is survived by her son, Rick (Betty) Jeffers Sr,; grandchildren, Ricky Jeffers Jr., and Regina (Anthony) Jeffers Wooten; great granddaughter, Kiah; brothers and sisters, Henry (Hester) Eblin, Harley (Jane) Eblin Sr, Gerald Eblin and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Jeffers and a brother John Eblin.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Steve Tomek Officiating. Burial will in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service. In compliance with CDC guidelines visitors are required to wear a mask.

The family would like to thank the staff of Overbrook For their Wonderful care of Mrs. Jeffers.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
