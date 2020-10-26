HUNTINGTON — Shirley Lawhorn "Kitty" Bocock, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park.

Kitty was born May 30, 1934, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Carl and Mary Lawhorn and was one of five children. Shirley "Kitty" Gray Bocock, has worked in radio sales and management for 54 years. She started as an account executive at WNXT Radio in Portsmouth, Ohio, and was the only woman in radio sales in the region in 1956. She has worked as sales manager and general manager at radio stations in Huntington, Binghamton, NY, Buffalo, NY, and Hilton Head, SC. She retired but moved back into sales and promotions at the six Kindred Communications stations in Huntington, W.Va. The highlight of her career was being selected as a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Her brothers James, Stewart and Kenneth, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Bonnie McFarland and brother-in-law George. Shirley married Robert L. Bocock (1933-1997) in 1956. They had two daughters, Robin L. Bocock and Kelli G. Natale (Joseph). She is also survived by nieces, a nephew, and great nephews.

If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m.,Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.