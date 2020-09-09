1/
Sybil Riffle
RACINE — Sybil Riffle, 84, of Racine, passed away, at 9:03 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Born September 2, 1936 in Chester, she was the daughter of the late James Donald and Wilma Faye Saunders Eynon. She worked as a farmhand for most of her life.

She is survived by daughter, Penny (Bob) Thorla, of Racine, sons, Rick (Judy) Wilson, of Michigan, Nile (Peggy) Wilson, of Cincinnati, Alan (Chris) Wilson, of Pomeroy, Paul (Lora) Wilson, of Pomeroy, Robert "Pee Wee" Riffle, of Syracuse. Twenty grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren, a sister, Glenna Swain, of Marietta, a brother, Jim Eynon, of Middleport, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Nole Wilson, her second husband, Robert Riffle, and a granddaughter, Jessica Wilson.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Success Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and the Ohio Mandate of wearing of facial coverings.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
