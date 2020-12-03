1/
Terri Smith
SYRACUSE — Terri Lynn Smith of Syracuse passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Ohio State Medical Center. She was born on November 9, 1959 to Wanda (Graham) Vining and the late Eldon "Bud" Vining. Terri was a Sunday School teacher and a member of the Rutland Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Vining; sisters, Sherri(Danny) Darst, Rita (Jeffery) Ridge; sons, Shannon (Alicia) Smith, Matthew (Cora) Smith; grandchildren, Makala Smith, Hannah Smith, Owen Smith, Liam Smith, Josiah Smith, Makenna Chapman, and Madison Smith; nieces and nephews, Corey Darst, Christopher Darst, Whitney Shain, Megan Brunton; close friend, Dorothy Smith.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eldon "Bud" Vining; grandmother Goldie Graham.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastors Ann Forbes and Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Meigs Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.

COVID-19 precautions are in place, mask and social distancing are required for entry into the funeral home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
