NEWARK — Terry Randall Neal, 60, of Newark passed away on November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 4, 1960 in Gallipolis.

Terry was a designer draftsman for Matrix PDM in Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jodi-Anne (Krenzel) Neal; father, Terry J. Neal; sisters, Patti (David) Haig and Peggy (Dennis) Saunders; nephews, Patrick Dale (Kristen) Watson II and Parker Dane Watson; great-nieces, Morgan and Makena Watson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances E. (Sanders) Neal.

Terry will be laid to rest in Gallipolis at a later date.

