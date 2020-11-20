1/
Thelma Henderson
1921 - 2020
COOLVILLE — Thelma Henderson, 99, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born Sept. 12, 1921, in Meigs County, Ohio, daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Young Harper. Thelma was a 1939 graduate of Olive Orange High School and a lifelong member of the Alfred United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda and Dave Williams; grandson, Aaron and Lia Williams; two granddaughters, Kaitlin and Addison Williams; sister, Osie Follrod; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Henderson; brother, Ray Harper; and four sisters, Alta Bailey, Edna Warner, Bertha Niegsch and Nola Wollett.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Burson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
