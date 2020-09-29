Thomas Eskins

PATRIOT — Thomas Eugene Eskins, 87 of Patriot, Ohio, passed from this earth on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia, following a short illness.

He is survived by his wife, Winona Grubb Eskins. He was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass in Huntington.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Huxham-Grubb Cemetery, on Overby Road in Huntington, W.Va. Military rites will be observed. Visitation will be at the Reger Funeral Home and Chapel in Huntington, West Virginia, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A procession will leave the funeral home for the cemetery at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.