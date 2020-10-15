Thomas O'Bryan

MASON, W.Va. — Thomas Lee O'Bryan, 74, of Mason, W.Va., passed away October 15, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. He was born December 15, 1945 in Johnstown, Ohio. He is the son of the late Rev. John O'Bryan Sr. and Elda Mae Saunders O'Bryan.

Thomas was a United States Army Vietnam War veteran. He was a member of Steelworkers Union Local 5171 and retired from Foot Mineral.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Reverends John Jr., Edward and Paul O' Bryan; Richard O'Bryan, Marjorie Mann and Ruthann Weaver.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stella Kimes O'Bryan of Mason; son, Travis O'Bryan of Mason; one brother, Charles O'Bryan of Mansfield, Ohio; sister in law, Shelby O'Bryan of Delaware, Ohio; a special niece, Lori Kimes who was with him until the end; and two special fur babies Daisy Mae and Rose Marie.

A memorial service and military rights will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. Foglesong- Casto Funeral Home in Mason is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at: foglesongfuneralhome.com