Timothy Fortner

RACINE — Timothy Lee Fortner (Daddy Tim), 58, of Racine, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by is loving family on October 3, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on April 11, 1962, in Danville, Ill., son of the late Arnold Fortner and Bonnie Keller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Roger and Edith Manuel; best friends, Brian and Shelly Thorla; his grandpa and grandma Keller; and grandpa and grandma Fortner.

He was a 1980 graduate of Ravenswood High School. After high school, Tim proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Navy. He attended the Racine United Methodist Church, and was employed at Constellium Rolled Products in Ravenswood, W.Va. He enjoyed a good time if it was either golfing, riding motorcycles, boating or buggy riding with his buddies. But most of all, he enjoyed providing for and spending time with his family. His kind heart and loving spirit will always be remembered.

He is survived by "the love of his life", wife of 27 years, Angela Fortner; his sons, Brad Fortner and Dalton (Hailey) Cummins; grandson, Trenton Fortner; very special uncle and aunt, Ron and Sandy Fortner; brother, Scott (Sandy) Wood; sister, Tamara Engevold; special cousin, Scott (Suzie) Fortner; sisters-in-law, Aimee (Chris) Ebersbach and Regina (Michael) Hill; nephews and nieces, Cassidy Wood and Liam Bashaw, Madison Fortner, Aleah Engevold, Aiden and Laynee Jo Hill, Madelyn and Jude Ebersbach; his "boys", Braxton, Tanner (Bailee), Weston and Holden Thorla; and numerous family members and close friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Racine United Methodist Church with Reverend Vicki Cundiff and Pastor Larry Fisher officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery in Racine, Ohio.

Friends may visit the family at the church on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 5-8 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.