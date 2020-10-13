MIDDLEPORT — Timothy R. Priddy Sr. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 7, 1948, in Mason, W.Va., to the late Guy L. Priddy and Margaret E. Fife Priddy. He was a 1967 graduate of Rutland High School.

Tim proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1979 before returning home to Ohio where he was employed by OVEC/Kyger Creek Power Plant, where he retired in 2008 from the Operations Department as a Unit Supervisor.

He had been a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2171, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9926 and various other organizations. He also had attended the Hillside Baptist Church.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Dugan Priddy; sisters, Wanda Stewart and Charlotte Newell; brothers, James Priddy and Dale Priddy; and his faithful companion, Pepper Dog.

He is survived by his children, Brian (Annette) Jacobs of Harrisville, Utah, Victoria (John) Bechtle of Middleport, Ohio and Tim Jr. (Darlene) Priddy of Middleport; step-son, Eddie Bishop of Rutland, Ohio; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Jacobs, Gregory Priddy, Brendan Nacis, Kaitlyn Priddy and Lisa Marie Bishop; great grandchildren, Lydia, Lauren, Lilly Adalynn and Braelynn; siblings, Brenda (Dave) Jeffers, Margie (Ron) Rife, Jeanie Buckley, Jack (Kathy) Priddy; sister-in-laws, Ruth Priddy and Mary Priddy; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation services are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. At Mr. Priddy's request there will be no visitation or funeral services. A private military graveside service will be held at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Timothy Priddy Sr. may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org