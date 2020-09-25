GALLIPOLIS — Tony Leslie Beck, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.

Born July 26, 1956 in Gallipolis he was the son of the late Oscar Leslie Beck and Doris Jean Cochran Beck who survives in Gallipolis.

He was a self-employed business owner of Tony's Tire in Centenary. He served as a Green Township Trustee for many years. A member of the Gallipolis Hog Club. An avid supporter of the 4-H youth livestock sale and he loved participating in the fair demolition derby with his cars. He enjoyed raising cattle in his later years. He will be missed by family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Doris Jean Cochran Beck, he is survived by a daughter, Angel (Craig) Kimble, a son, Anthony Michael Beck, two grandchildren, Case and Sienna Kimble. Two sisters, Linda Jones and Angela Queen, a twin brother, Tom (Jeannette) Beck, very special friends, Mary M. Fraley, Gayland Belville, Tracy Call, Ricky Martin, Jerry Pinkerman, Jerry Slayton, and Greg Smith, numerous nieces and nephews and other good friends also survive.

In addition to his father, Leslie Beck, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Beck, who passed away in infancy and Lisa Beck, who just passed on April 13, 2020, brothers-in-law, Ted Jones and Leon Queen, and one very special nephew, Dean Queen.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the Centenary Cemetery. Rev. Jane Ann Miller will officiate and interment will follow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.