Tracy Miller
GALLIPOLIS — Tracy Boorum Miller, 55, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her residence. Tracy was born on April 27, 1965 in Rochester, N.Y., daughter of Harold J. "Pete" and Mary LaPlant Boorum who survive her in Gallipolis.

Tracy was a 1983 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, and her family enjoyed her good sense of humor and admired her for having a generous heart. In addition to her parents, Tracy is survived by three daughters, Kara Smith of Gallipolis, Brooke Boorum of Waverly, and Hope Boorum Puckett of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Peyton, Adalyn, and Logan; one sister, Lori (Greg) McFarland of Gallipolis; one nephew, Todd Saunders of Gallipolis; a niece, Meghan Saunders of San Diego, Calif.; and a great niece, Olivia; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Tracy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Miller in 2008 and by her son, Brandon Smith in 2018.

A Memorial Service for Tracy will be 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Father Tom Hamm officiating. Friends may call prior to the service at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Burial will follow on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
