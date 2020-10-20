Tysen Pullins

RACINE — Tysen Scott Steven Pullins, 19, of Racine, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Tysen was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2000, to Stacy Pullins of Racine, Ohio, and Scott Johnson of Pomeroy, Ohio. He was a 2019 graduate of Southern High School. Tysen began his career with the United States Air Force after graduating high school. He completed basic training top of his class, Flight 323 TRS Mustangs at Lackland AFB, Texas. He specialized as an Airborne Radar Technician on the E-8C. Tysen was stationed at Robins AFB in Ga. Tysen was proud to be apart of the United States Air Force and his family was very proud of all that he had accomplished.

Tysen was full of life and joy; you never saw him without a smile on his face or some type of candy in hand. He went out of his way to make everyone smile and was one of the goofiest people you would ever meet. Tysen was a devoted son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He loved flying and riding motorcycles. He wanted to see the world and was not so afraid of dying that he didn't live his life to the fullest. He lived his life doing what he loved with those that he loved. As Tysen would often say "Don't let these bastards get you down" -Papa David.

Left to cherish Tysen's memory are his parents, Stacy Pullins and Scott (Brittany) Johnson; grandparents, Teresa (Troy) Mullinax, Steve (Roberta) Pullins, and David (Tammy) Johnson; great-grandparents, Sue Rice and Bill Pullins; siblings, Mason, Addison, and Carsen Pullins, Kynzie Johnson, and step-siblings, Krystal and Paytonlee Holley; aunts and uncles, Stephanie Pullins (Chris Vance), Jeremy (Amy) Johnson, Kimberly Johnson (James Hubbard), Bridgette (Benji) Call, Megan Johnson, Sarah (Andrew) Coffman, and James Ewing; cousins, Ashton, Bradley Jr., Cadence, and Dustin Vance, Elizabeth Pullins, Breanna and Christopher Vance, Kj, Kaden, and Kilynn Harter, Collin Roush, Brae'lynn Hubbard, Alex Johnson, and Jackson and Jocelyn Call; a beautiful fiancee, Nicole Johnson, whom Tysen loved dearly; special friends and fellow Airmen Clay Harwood and Sean Ellington. Along with many other bonus aunts and uncles, family members, and friends. Tysen will also be missed by his dog Diesel.

Tysen is proceeded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Bill Rice and Linda Pullins; paternal great-grandparents, Mamie Stephenson and Carl (Evelyn) Johnson.

The family would like to thank the United States Air Force, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel, Southside Baptist Church, and Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home for their kindness and compassion during this tough time. Please continue to pray for our family.

Memorial services to be held at Anderson-McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio, on Oct. 22, 2020, with visitation from 1-3 p.m. with Chad Dodson officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Rocksprings Cemetery Pomeroy, Ohio.