GALLIPOLIS — Virgil Opal "Fireball" Roberts Jr., 78, of Birch Lane, of Gallipolis, passed away at 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. Born July 12, 1942, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Virgil O. and Charlotte Sayre Roberts Sr. He was a retired self-employed mechanic and co-owner of the Roberts Brothers Garage in Gallipolis. In his earlier years he had worked at the White's Greenhouse in Kanauga, John Burlile's SOHIO service station, co-owner of Benelli Motorcycle Shop, George Tabot and Wayne Elliott's service station and was co-owner of the O'Dell-Roberts Wrecker Service.

Virgil is survived by two brothers, Paul (Anita) Roberts, of Gallipolis and Sandy (Kathy) Roberts, of Bidwell; his niece, Beth (James) Myers; and his nephews, J.P. (Cindy) Roberts, Jason (Christy) Roberts and Matthew (Morgan) Roberts. Also surviving are his great-nieces and nephews, Seann Roberts, Katie Roberts, Grayson Roberts, Maria Roberts, Molly Roberts, Macey Roberts, Anderson Myers and Adalynn Myers.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Roberts, and a nephew, Robbie Roberts.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Ed Valentine. Interment will be in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call after 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Active casketbearers are J.P. Roberts, Jason Roberts, Matthew Roberts, James Myers, Kenny Williams and Jacob Williams. Virgil's great nephews will serve as his honorary casketbearers. Cremeens-King Funeral Home, family owned and located at 75 Grape Street, is honored to serve the Roberts family.