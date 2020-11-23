GALLIPOLIS — Virginia "Jenny" Leota Sanders, 76, of Gallipolis, passed away, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her son's residence, surrounded by her family. Born May 5, 1944 in Ironton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Mable L. Warren and James Herbert McQuaid. She retired from home healthcare.

She is survived by Clarence Donovan Sanders, of Gallipolis, sons, Donovan Lee (Debby) Sanders, of Gallipolis, James Sanders, of Jackson, Ohio, and Jason Sanders, of Gallipolis. Grandchildren, Kandus (Steve) Fortner, JD Sanders, Jessica Sanders, Jennifer (Joshua) Whitt, Shelby Smittle, Emily Sanders, Madison Sanders, and Troy Sanders, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Nancy Buttick, of Gallipolis, a brother, Jimmy McQuaid, of Gallipolis, along with several nieces and nephews who also survive.

The family would like to extend a special than thank you to the Abbyshire Nursing Home and the Heatland Hospice for the care they provided.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Pine Street Cemetery, with Pastor Dan Neal officiating. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, locally owned and operated at 75 Grape St. Gallipolis, is entrusted with the arrangements.