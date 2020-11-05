THURMAN — Wade Hampton Leslie IV, 57, of Thurman, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born on July 29, 1963 in Huntington, West Virginia, Wade was the son of the late Wade H. Leslie III and Sharon Ann Barker Leslie, who survives him in Huntington. Wade married Gale Jones Leslie, who survives him in Thurman. He was the president and CEO of WV Outdoor Advertising. Wade earned a Masters Degree in Business from the University of Rio Grande. He was a member of Simpson Chapel United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #371.

Wade is survived by his wife, Gale Leslie of Thurman; daughters, Ryann (Jake) Wesney of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Morgan Leslie of Gallipolis, and Taylor Leslie of Gallipolis; grandson, Benson Wade Wesney; soon-to-arrive grandson, Emerson Tyler Wesney; mother, Sharon Leslie and friend, Jim Fields of Huntington; mother-in-law, Janet Jones of Thurman; sister-in-law, Cindy (David) Grimm of Thurman; brothers-in-law, Deryl (Karen) Jones of Thurman, Bryan (Patty) Jones of Thurman, and Scotty (Mary Lynn) Jones of Thurman; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Wade was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gene Jones and his nephew, Tyler Grimm.

The funeral service for Wade will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Frank Williams officiating. Friends may call prior to the service on Sunday from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. A private burial will be in Centerpoint Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Deryl Jones, Bryan Jones, Scotty Jones, Jake Wesney, David Grimm, Jim Fields, Chase Caldwell, Cole Jones, Bobby Jones, Brett Jones, and Nathan Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests your expression of love to them be shown through making a donation to a charity of your choice.

