GALLIPOLIS — Wanda Lee Knapp Boggs, 92, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Born on Dec. 9, 1927, in Spencer, West Virginia, Wanda was the daughter of Harley and Ruth Kendall Knapp. On May 16, 1948, Wanda married Carl L. Boggs, who preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2006. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Hechler of Richmond, Virginia and Carla (Bill) Beal of Gallipolis; three grandchildren, Beth (Nik) Waller of Yorktown, Virginia, Katie (Jeff) Brinkley of Richmond, Virginia, and Mandy Wright of Glouster, Ohio; and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Catherine Boggs of Belpre, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by her sisters, Emmaline (Leroy) Mullins and Wilma (Eddie) Russell; a brother in infancy; special son-in-law, Leslie Hechler; and grandson-in-law, Joe Wright.

Wanda was a 1946 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School in Coolville, Ohio. She was a secretary for Washington Elementary, worked in the accounting departments at The Evans/Pennyfare Supermarkets, Evans Packing Co., and The Jones Boys, and served as Administrator of Toddler Tech at Faith Baptist Church, where she was a charter member and attended faithfully. Wanda enjoyed her church family, singing in the choir, J.O.Y. Fellowship, church volleyball, walking, reading, and playing cards. She loved cooking for family and friends. Wanda had been an avid supporter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol family since 1948.

The funeral service for Wanda will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines of practicing social distancing and are required to follow the Ohio mandate of wearing face masks. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Coolville Cemetery, Coolville, Ohio for burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Wanda's memory to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 1104, Gallipolis, Ohio or to the local library of your choice. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Holzer Assisted Living for all the excellent care Wanda received; they were a blessing to her family.

