Wayne Wilson
RACINE — Wayne Smith Wilson, 81, of Racine, passed away, at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in the Arbors at Pomeroy. Born Nov. 23, 1938, in Meigs County he was the son of the late Edgar and Erma VanMeter. He was a retired coal miner and he was the owner operator of the B & W garage in Letart Falls. He was a master Mason of the Pomeroy Racine Lodge #164 F. & A.M.

He is survived his daughters, Cheryl Marnhout, and Robin (Donnie) Stephenson, both of Racine; a son, Ronald (Teresa) Wilson, of Racine. Seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, a sister, Betty Beahs, of Coolville, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Wilson; a great-grandson, Michael Nance; sisters, Kathryn and Marge; and brothers, Richard, Robert, and Dorsal.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Chapel at the Letart Falls Cemetery with Pastor Larry Fisher officiating. Interment will follow. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
Memories & Condolences

