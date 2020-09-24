1/
William Forrest
LYNCHBURG, Ohio — William M. Forrest, age 72, of Lynchburg,Ohio and formerly of Milford, Ohio, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer over the last four years.

Born in Bradbury, Ohio on October 4, 1947, he was the son of William Maxie Sayre and Virgine Dale Lambert. Bill was raised by Homer and Edith Forrest, great aunt and uncle.

A United States Army Veteran, Bill served for 21 years. He was a Sergeant 1st Class and served with honors in Vietnam.

Bill is survived by his brother and sister in-law, Rodney and Kathy Sayre and his sisters, Virginia Sayre and Brenda Joe Sayre. Also left to cherish his memory are extended family members: Joni Sellers, Renee Sayre, John Sayre, Ian Sayre, Kylie Sayre and Linda Stobart.

A private service, held at Dayton National Cemetery, will take place at the convenience of the family. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
