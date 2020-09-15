1/1
Wilma Teffner
NEW LYME — Wilma Lee Teffner, 85, of New Lyme, Ohio and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 7, 1934, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cecil and Ruth (Miller) Daugherty and had been an area resident most of her life. Lee served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph B. Teffner, Sr. of New Lyme; children, Ruth (Roy) Pierce of Colbrook, Ohio, Kimberly Teffner of Cortland, Russ (Debbie) Teffner of Salem, Virginia, Joseph (Sophie) Teffner, Jr. of Cortland and Scott (Barb) Teffner of Orangeville, Ohio. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma Cayton of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, Peg (Donald) Pullem of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Enid (Fred) Rake of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Donovan Daugherty of California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Lee's wishes all services will be private. She will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



Published in Ohio Valley Publishing from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
