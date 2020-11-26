McCORMICK, "Jean": 1924-2020 Born in 1924, Jean McCormick passed away on November 21, 2020 at the age of 96. Jean was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She was a nurse for 40 years. A blessing in all our lives, Jean was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Rob McCormickk and his wife Maria living in Ontario. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, www.heartandstroke.ca
, Canadian Cancer Society
, www.cancer.ca
, or Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation, www.settingscoliosisstraight.org
. A Funeral Service with Rev. Brian Krushed officiating will be held to honour Jean, due to the current pandemic restrictions it will be by invitation only. However, the family would like to invite all who want to pay their respects to join by livestream on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 10:00 am. To view the Livestream or send the family condolences please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
.