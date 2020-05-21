PELLICANO, Adelaide Myrna: 1929 - 2020 Born in Kelowna, Myrna passed away in Penticton April 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Natale in 2010 as well as three brothers and one sister. She is survived by sister in law, Marie Mele of Bellevue, Washington and her sons; sister in law, Anne (Max) Heyer of Penticton as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service for will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton Monday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 21, 2020.