BENNIE, Adeline (Addie) Phyllis: 1939 - 2019. Passed away peacefully at Westview Extended Care on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Addie is survived by her husband, Al, and son, Alastair, who lives in California with daughter in law, Charmaine and grandson, Aidan. Addie was born in Vegreville, Alberta and moved to Vernon at a young age. She graduated from Vernon Senior Secondary School in 1957, moved to Edmonton and worked as a secretary in an insurance firm, moved to Kelowna and was an administrative assistant at BC Tree Fruits Export Sales Division. She met and married Al in Kelowna in 1961. Subsequently she moved to Vancouver returning in 1995 to Penticton, Al's hometown. She retired in 2000. Addie was a caring and loving companion and mother. She was a good runner competing in many 10Ks and completing her first and only marathon with a time of 3:42:50 an excellent time. While married, Addie and her husband travelled through Europe, the Mediterranean and the British Isles. They also spent winter vacations in Mexico. No service by request. The family wish to thank Penticton Regional Hospital and Westview E.C.U for their compassionate and professional care. Also to Dr. Paul Cobbin for his close attention and care. In memorium donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 24, 2019